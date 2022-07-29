International Tiger Day Viral Video: On International Tiger Day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially gave names to four tiger cubs who were born at the Patna Zoo recently. Royal Bengal tigress Sangeeta gave birth to the quadruplets – two white cubs and two yellow cubs – on May 25 at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park. The three male tiger cubs have been named Vikram, Kesari, and Magadha, while the female cub has been named Rani.Also Read - International Tiger Day: India Lost Over 1,000 Tigers in 10 Years; Madhya Pradesh Saw Maximum Deaths. A Report

The two-month-old tiger cubs were recently seen playing with their mother in their enclosure. The zoo administration decided to release the cubs with their mother in the enclosure for public display today (July 29). A Twitter user posted the video on Global Tiger Day. Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Cops Stop Commuters, Ask Them To Stay Quiet To Help Tiger Cross The Road

According to zoo officials, the cubs born to tigress Sangita are healthy, active and still sticking quite close to their mother. “The zoo will display the cubs at the tiger enclosure with their mother,” the said official, according to a Times of India report.

Vikram, Kesari, Magadha and Rani. 😍

Four cubs of tigress sangeeta, born in Patna zoo were named today. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided the name of the cubs. Today is International Tiger Day too.

#internationaltigerday #अंतरराष्ट्रीय_बाघ_दिवस #savethetigers pic.twitter.com/Wfp39fkyjM — बिहार | Bihar ● (@Biharyouth1) July 29, 2022

The seven-year-old tigress Sangeeta was paired with tiger Nakul for being bred in captivity. Both tigers were brought from Chennai. With the birth of four new cubs, the count of tigers at Patna Zoo has increased to nine.