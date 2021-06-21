Leh: As the world celebrates Yoga day today, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also performed Yoga to mark the occasion. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at the India-China borderperformed ‘Surya Namaskar’ at an altitude of 18000 feet, in the sub-zero temperature in Ladakh. Braving the extreme cold, the ITBP personnel is seen performing the asana bare body. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: 5 Best Yoga, Health Fitness Apps You Need to Have For Flexibility And Toning

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took to it official Twitter handle to share the video of the same.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | An ITBP officer performs Surya Namaskar in sub-zero temperature, at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh.#InternationalDayOfYoga (Source: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) pic.twitter.com/dSQmSnCEox — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Similar to the previous years, the ITBP personnel performed Yoga on different high altitude border outposts in Ladakh ranging from 13,000 to 18,000 feet.

On the event, some ITBP personnel performed Yoga at 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, 14,000 feet at the bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, at Animal Transport School in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur with horses and near Galwan valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where as many as 20 Indian Army personnel had laid down their lives in the clashes with Chinese Army on June 15 last year.

This year marks the 7th edition of the international event and has been observed in 190 countries. At a time when the entire world has been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people’s enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished and Yoga remained a ray of hope amid the crisis.

Addressing the nation on the event of 7th International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister said in this difficult time, even as people are in so much trouble, they could forget Yoga or ignore it.

