Viral Video: Internet Draws Comparison Between Gurugram And Bengaluru Traffic

Just a couple of days back, a video of a 1-km-long traffic jam in Bengaluru during the weekend surfaced on social media. The roads led to the getaway destination, Nandi Hills.

Bengaluru Vs Gurugram traffic. (Image credits: Twitter)

Traffic has become a part of the daily routine for the people living in Gurugram and the peak hours are especially exhausting. Recently, a video on social media left the netizens awestruck. The clip features a blocked road in Gurugram with cars lined up as far as the eyes can see. Captioned, “I was told Bengaluru traffic is bad Hello Gurgaon”, the video has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). This latest post forced the netizens to draw a comparison between Gurugram and Bengaluru traffic.

Refreshing your memory, a couple of days back, a massive jam occurred on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road. The situation caused some major inconvenience for the commuters. In fact, the Joint Commissioner of Traffic even issued an official statement explaining what led to the roadblock.

Check out the video below:

I was told Bengaluru traffic is bad 🤪 Hello Gurgaon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xUkOjnkydo — Vilas Nayak (@VilasNayak) October 4, 2023



Netizens React To Viral Video

Published on October 4, the video spread like wildfire. It has garnered a total of more than 2 lakh views till now. One of the Twitter users wrote in the comment section, “Gurugram traffic is bad on some days but Bengaluru traffic is perpetually bad. That’s the difference.”

Another penned, “Gurgaon traffic is high only at particular stretches like this one. The roads in Bangalore, barring ORR and NICE, all have potholes, serpentine in shape and narrow. This is not the right comparison. Pehle koi 10 lane road banao BLR main fir karo traffic compare.”

A comment read, “Bengaluru is having one of the world’s worst traffics, this type of self solace will make the matter worse, a big plan is reqd, north India infra is becoming a lot better compared to Karnataka!”

One of the netizens commented, “Gurgaon traffic is bad at certain times, we can plan alternate routes or time or take the metro when travelling towards Delhi but in Bangalore there are no roads.”

As another example of Bengaluru traffic, a clip showing a 1-km-long traffic jam during the weekend went viral. The road in question led to the Nandi Hills, a beautiful getaway destination not too far away from Bengaluru.

