Viral Video: If you a regular internet user, we are sure you remember the elderly Sikh couple who made people believe in everlasting love. Not only that, the adorable couple also left us amazed with their smooth dance moves on popular Punjabi song Lamborghini. Their video of dancing together at a wedding in November 2018, while wearing matching shades of pink gave couple goals to everyone.Also Read - Viral Video: Baraatis Do The Naagin Dance With Snake Charmer and King Cobra in Odisha. Watch

Well, the internet’s favourite couple is now back with another video, making our hearts melt again. In the video, the couple can be seen grooving together at a wedding function on the dance stage. The couple can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits as they gracefully danced with each other to the beats of I like me better x Dildara.

The video was posted on the Instagram account Baraati Inc with a caption that read, ”THIS COUPLE IS HERE TO WIPE OUT YOUR MONDAY BLUES! If #dancing is like conversing, we want to express only through this language of #love.” The video has already got over 1.8 million views and more than 1.5 lakhs like.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baraati Inc (@baraatiinc)

The video has gone viral, and people can’t help but gush over their impeccable chemistry and incredible dance moves. People showered love on them through heart emojis, while many wished to have a love similar to theirs. ”Soooooooo beautiful,” wrote one user while another commented, ”this is how I’m going to be with my partner one day. manifesting.”

Here are more reactions:

Here is the 2018 video of them:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gitana Singh (@gitanasingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gitana Singh (@gitanasingh)

Pretty cool, right?