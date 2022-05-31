Viral Video: On Sunday, Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. As the Gujarat Titans lifted the trophy, over 1,30,000 spectators attended the match in the world’s largest cricket arena. However, before the final match, spectators got to witness a rocking closing ceremony that featured Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.Also Read - Viral Video: IAF Officer Scales Mt Everest, Sings National Anthem on Reaching Summit | Watch

Needless to say, AR Rahman stole the show as he performed the iconic song ‘Vande Mataram’ and was joined by a crowd of over 1 lakh people, with many waving the tri-color in the stands. The entire stadium joined Rahman in a moment that brought goosebumps to the audience and people on social media. He even performed other songs like ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Rang de Basanti’ and was accompanied by several other Bollywood singers including Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Shweta Mohan, Sasha Tripathi Blaaze and Sivamani.

The video was shared by the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were thrilled to watch the mesmerizing performance, with many saying that they got goosebumps while watching the video.

“Vande Mataram in IPL 2022 Final with over 1,00,000 people, beautiful!” one user tweeted.

”Goosebumps wowwwwww I would’ve legit cried if I were in the stadium,” another wrote.

Besides, Rahman, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also entertained the crowd as he grooved to popular Bollywood chartbusters and enthralled the audience with his energy. He kick-started his energetic performance ‘Ainvayi-Ainvayi’, and went on to dance on ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, ‘Ghoomar’, Malhari and many more.