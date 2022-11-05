IPS Officer Disguises Herself, Files Fake Complaint To Test UP Cops. Watch Viral Video



Trending News: A senior IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh recently decided to do a surprise inspection of how the district police respond to distress calls. Charu Nigam, the Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, called the emergency helpline number 112 and informed them of getting robbed by armed goons.

A video shared by the official Twitter account of Auraiya Police showed the SP that she had disguised herself as a civilian and covered her face. In the clip, which has now gone viral with over 273k views, Charu Nigam was seen hiding her face with a dupatta and sunglasses to conceal her identity from her subordinates. She can be seen telling the police officials that her brown-coloured purse was stolen.

Two police officials can then be seen writing the woman’s complaint. The local police officials passed the surprise test in the end. “In order to check the response time and vigilance of the district police, Superintendent of Police Auraiya @ipsCharuNigam while hiding her identity, on the deserted road dialed 112 to give information of a fake robbery by armed people on a bike. The proceedings were satisfactory,” read the caption.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF IPS OFFICER FILING FAKE COMPLAINT TO TEST UP COPS HERE:

जनपदीय पुलिस के रिस्पांस टाइम व सतर्कता को चेक करने हेतु पुलिस अधीक्षक औरैया @ipsCharuNigam ने स्वयं की पहचान छुपाते हुए सुनसान रोड पर तमंचे के बल पर बाइक सवार अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा झूठी लूट की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम व डायल112 पर दी गयी जिसमे जनपदीय पुलिस की कार्यवाही संतोषजनक रही। pic.twitter.com/I4n3yJoUHP — Auraiya Police (@auraiyapolice) November 3, 2022

Twitter users lauded the SP for conducting such surprise drills and showing diligence towards improving the police system. “We feel reassured, thank you Madam,” a user wrote. “Great initiative for checking response of Police,” another user wrote.