Independence Day 2021: A video of an Iranian girl playing India's National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' on a santoor is going widely viral on social media platforms. The video of the girl playing a beautiful rendition of the anthem is winning the hearts of Indians as the video went viral at a time when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

A video of the girl was also shared by Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Services on her Twitter handle with the caption, "National anthem in any form would give us goosebumps. Many thanks to this Iranian girl for this beautiful performance."

National anthem in any form would give us goosebumps. Many thanks to this Iranian girl for this beautiful performance. #happyindependenceday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KhyylXsP0W — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 15, 2021

The less than one-minute-long video shows the girl named Tara Ghahremani from Tehran dressed in pink attire as she sits and plays the melodious rendition of our national anthem. The video was uploaded by her on her Instagram handle during India’s 72nd Republic Day on January 26. She posted it with the caption, “Hello everyone, This is my honor to be part of @gcpawards family and I am thankful for giving me such a great opportunity,, to say as an Iranian girl that, “I love all professional, kind & diligent Indians, and I appreciate your support, here and elsewhere :)ish you all the best 💫🙏🏻😍 And congrats for this SPECIAl DAY !!!

As per old media reports, Tara Ghahremani is a 12-years-old musical prodigy who is an extraordinarily talented and graceful artist. She has reportedly managed to gain international fame for playing the Santoor beautifully and introducing her beloved instrument to the world at such a young age. Ghahremani composes her own renditions and uploads videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram handle.