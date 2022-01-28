Viral Video: People across the world do all sorts of unusual things to get their names registered in record books. Recently, a man in Iran broke the Guinness world record for the most spoons balanced on the body. In a video going viral, 50-year-old Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari balanced 85 spoons on his body at once. The previous record for most spoons balanced on the body was 64, held by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos from Spain.Also Read - Manipur Youth Does 109 Finger Tip Push-ups in One Minute, Creates New Guinness World Record | Watch

However, breaking the record wasn’t easy and it took him three attempts to achieve the feat. According to the rules for this record, the spoons must stay balanced on the body for a particular amount of time. However, a few spoons fell from his body due to the humidity and scorching temperature. But he never gave up, and on his third attempt, he managed to break the record.



Watch the video here:

Mokhtari, who broke the record in Karaj, said he has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child. “I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid, but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now,” Mokhtari told Guinness World Record. Mokhtari said his balancing skills aren’t limited to flatware and shared that so far he hasn’t found anything he can’t balance.

“Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human,” he said.

Mokhtari believes the secret to his unique ability is being able to transfer energy from his body into the object.

“I can transfer this energy I have in me to them (the objects) as long as I can touch and feel them, I push myself then to focus as much as possible on the objects on my body, and that’s how I do it I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them.”