An adorable video is taking the internet by storm where the Ireland President's dog was seen interrupting his Live address. Irish President Michael D Higgins was giving a tribute for actor Tom Hickey who died on Saturday.

However, the President's 7-month-old puppy Misneach stole the show as he spoke to a news channel.

In the video, the dog was playfully biting the President's hand and pawing at his legs, clearing seeking some immediate love and attention. But President Higgins remained undistracted and focused on his speech. But he also offered his hand to the dog to play with and held paw.

The moment caught on Live TV was shared on the President’s TikTok, where it has crazy viral. The video soon surfaced on other social media platforms. On Twitter, it has been viewed more than 1.8 million times!

Here’s how the internet reacted:

Twitter users loved the video and the way the President handled the situation. Users called the cute dog a ‘good boi’.

Love the way President Higgins is so relaxed with his puppy and continues his speech. — Mary T (@MaryT01242058) May 3, 2021

Fair play to #Higgins – he remained a professional demeanour while playing with #misnéach — Maria Flaherty (@mariasbookmusi) May 3, 2021

Good boy looking for treats ???????? pic.twitter.com/UxIIcpIOGL — 150k dead ???? (@makes4goodread) May 3, 2021