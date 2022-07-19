Viral Video: A mysterious, pale and skinny figure that assembles like humans was caught on a security camera near a house in Kentucky, United States. As soon as the video surfaced on Twitter, people started speculating whether it’s some alien, ghost or some paranormal activity. In the video, the strange figure with a hunched back, was seen leaned over close to a house’s backyard. He was then caught walking slowly and carefully while approaching the home owner’s car.Also Read - Viral Video: House Demolished to Save Cobra Trapped Between 2 Walls, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral | Watch

‘You can see his face clearly, ‘ the person recording the video can be heard saying. The moment was captured in Moorhead, Kentucky, in the U.S., according to the tweet by a page called Paranormality Magazine.

Watch the video here:

Here’s the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

The video shared on July 9, has amassed more than 537K views and more than 1700 retweets. Netizens were left horrified to see the mysterious figure and many speculated on what the figure might be. Some also raised questions over the authenticity of the video and claimed that it was fake. “It’s a human in clothes that match the same hue as the background, it’s clearly a hoax by the claim it’s a “security camera” yet it’s being moved inconsistently for a fixed position security camera. It’s a manipulation of a glitchy camera, look at the normal objects,” one user wrote.

Another joke saying, “So slow. Needs a spinal adjustment and some nutritious spiritual food.” A third commented, “The question I have is, is this infrared? Because the pale creature would actually be dark colored (Dude in a black suit) and showing up white in that case. I know it’s not your vid but things like that can reveal a lot of missed detail.”

Yeah, this is freaky as heck! 👀 What do you think it is? https://t.co/ZvCytdPgYt — Kallen (@SlappedHam) July 19, 2022

Just shared to me by one of my Vets. Fascinating! Absolutely intrigued by cryptids.

Basically, anything I don't know,

I want to research and find out! ❤️ https://t.co/ycyQ5kq2Da — 💫Queen of Seventeen 1️⃣7️⃣🥃❤️🇺🇲✝️ (@AreYouAwaQe) July 12, 2022

Paranormal back pain. https://t.co/r2HB4JlH9U — Metro Manila Chiropractor (@DrKimKhauv) July 11, 2022

It's a video recording of a monitor playing the recording isn't it? Not the actual video itself. — Paranormal Reason (@ParanormReason) July 9, 2022

To be fair. poorly mounted security cameras

will jiggle in the wind, and if some one is actively monitoring them, some video cameras are capable of zoom. What bothers me is the potato quality of the video. What is the use of a blurry camera??? — Hikyuu Mikado 🏳️‍🌈☮🉑🎐💮🍑🍵 (@Mikanojo) July 11, 2022

Somebody stood in front of the security monitor during playback and recorded it on a handheld phone. A lot of security camera footage is made available to social media through this common practice. — Phil Lerious (@phil_lerious) July 13, 2022

One of the nearby companies that allegedly conducts paranormal research responded, “You can see the person who is recording this video from their phone in the monitor’s glass, which may be a recording or may be a recording that degrades the quality of the original footage, which may explain why the camera is moving. Unable to confirm what we are observing.”