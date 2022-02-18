Viral Video: Taking his love for farming a step ahead, an Israeli man recently grew a gigantic strawberry that has entered record books. Weighing a whopping 289 grams, the titanic berry this week was declared the world’s largest by Guinness World Records. The strawberry which is 18 centimetres long, 4 centimetres thick and 34 centimetres in circumference was grown by Ariel Chahi.Also Read - Viral Video: Iranian Man Balances 85 Spoons On His Body, Sets New Guinness World Record | Watch

GWR also took to Instagram to share a video featuring how it was determined to be world’s heaviest strawberry. According to the video, Ariel first weighed an iPhone XR and then the strawberry on a weighing machine. The iPhone XR weighed 194 grams – almost 100 grams lesser than the giant strawberry.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The strawberry was picked on Chahi Ariel’s family farm near the city of Netanya in central Israel in February 2021. But only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record. “We waited for a year for the results,” Ariel said. “We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was.”

The supersized strawberry is a local variety called Ilan that tends to grow to a hefty size. Ariel said the record-setting specimen has shrunk to about half the size it was a year before. The wait turned out to be fruitful. Ariel said he jumped up and down in his car, laughing and singing when he got the news. “We are very happy to be in the Guinness World Records,” he said.

The Ilan variety of strawberry was originally bred by Dr Nir Dai, a researcher from the Israel’s Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), at the ARO Volcani Center in Bet-Dagan, near Tel-Aviv. “During this strawberry season in late January and early February, it was particularly cold. The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering which caused its large size at full ripening stage,” Dr Nir Dai told Guinness World Records.

The previous record-holder for the heaviest strawberry was was a Japanese fruit grown in 2015 in Fukuoka that tipped the scales at 250 grams (8.8 ounces).