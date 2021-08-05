Viral Video: Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky have delighted Indians after a video of them performing to actress Madhuri Dixit’s popular number ‘Aaja Nachle’ went viral. Notably, the two swimmers were competing in the artistic swimming duet free routine preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Tuesday,Also Read - Viral Video: This Dance Battle Between the Bride and Groom Has Left Netizens Impressed | WATCH

The video shows them performing a part of their routine in a perfectly synchronized way to song Aaja Nachle. Needless to say, the video is going viral on the internet and Indians are thrilled to see a Bollywood song stealing the show at the Olympics this year.

Watch the video here:

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

Indian fans are all praises for the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Olympics.

One user wrote, ”Divided by nations, united by Bollywood.” A second user said, ”What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !!

“Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there’s some different level of energy in our Indian songs,” another user commented on Twitter.

See other reactions:

Israel loves #Bollywood and the performance by our @Olympics swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky to @MadhuriDixit's 'Aaja Nachle' at #TokyoOlympics is the shining example of it. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/dlDk38yeCb — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 5, 2021

What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics 😅Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !! — Renu Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RenuSha36631550) August 5, 2021

Mesmerising moment ❤️ — Heena (@heenaawasthi3) August 4, 2021

Divided by nations, united by Bollywood ❤️ — sikruti_parija (@SikrutiP) August 4, 2021

Music n Dance has no Boundaries — Dimpal (@AquaDims) August 4, 2021

Israel’s duo of Eden and Shelly were fighting it out to seek qualification for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. However, they were not able to qualify for the summit clash.

The artistic swimming event in the Olympics consists of a free routine and it lasts upto 3-4 minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes. As per the official Olympics website, the participants are scored on the basis of synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography.

(With ANI inputs)