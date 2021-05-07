Tel Aviv: As the deadly second wave of Covid-19 continues to make life difficult for people in India, many countries have expressed solidarity and extended humanitarian help in the form of medical equipment and supplies. Israel too aided India by sending two shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators on Thursady. Not only that, people of Israel also extended sentimental support by praying for our well-being and hoped for India’s fast recovery against Covid-19. On Friday, a video went viral in which hundreds of people gathered together in one place were seen chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. Also Read - Israel's First Consignment of Oxygen Generators Arrives in Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan K Pal 🇮🇳 (@pawank90)

Last month, Israel lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions following its mass vaccination drive. Notably, Indians and Israelis have a spiritual connection and every year, many Israelis visit places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to experience peace and serenity.

Meanwhile, the video has now gone viral and being shared on many social media platforms. Touched by this thoughtful gesture, many Indians thanked Israel for praying for the country:

This is when you know who is powerful of all. The music and chanting gives me tears and goosebumps at the same time. ♥️♥️ ॐ नमः शिवाय ♥️♥️#israelstandswithindia#Israel #IndiaFightsBack #OmNamahShivaya https://t.co/bBGbRSVqP5 — Akansh Singhal (@akansh_singhal) May 7, 2021

Thank you Israel ! https://t.co/QT1957rVtM — Kanika Mohan Saxena (@2kanika_saxena) May 6, 2021

Many countries have come forward to help India as the health infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the very high number of daily cases and increased mortality. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc are being provided by several global leaders.