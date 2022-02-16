New Delhi: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues. His death comes less than a fortnight after music legend Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. Soon after the sad news broke, Twitter users including celebrities and politicians expressed shock and poured their condolences for the Disco King.Also Read - ITBP Jawans Train in -25 Degrees Amid Heavy Snow at Uttarakhand Border. Watch Viral Video

An ITBP constable also paid his tributes to Bappi da in his own musical way by singing one of his famous songs. In the video, Constable Sovan Banerjee first sings Hindi version of Dil Mein Ho Tum from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate. At the end of the video, he moves on to the Bengali version of the song, Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar ( from the movie Amar Sangi), which was also composed by Bappi Lahiri.

“Dil Mein Ho Tum. Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

दिल में हो तुम… Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri.#BappiLahiri#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fP2R84JWk0 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 16, 2022

Netizens were impressed by the tribute and praised the constable’s singing.

Born as Alokesh Lahiri on 27 November 1952, he was fondly called ‘Bappi Da’ by his fans. Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and launched his Bollywood career with a film, ‘Nanha Shikari’.

In the 80s, he popularised synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and shot to global fame with his chartbuster music for Disco Dancer and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”. He has delivered major box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on.