Viral Video Today: While the 'Pasoori' trend doesn't seem to be slowing down, there are many Coke Studio hits from Pakistan that Indians and people around the world still can't get over. One of them being the Pakistani song Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan from Coke Studio Season 9 which has over 360 million views on YouTube. And what is a better time to listen to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's songs than in this lovely rainy weather.

Two constables from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are going viral on Twitter for their beautiful cover of the hit song Afreen Afreen. While the Sikh constable Vikram Jeet Singh sang in his soulful voice, constable Vikram Jeet Singh played the song's tune on a guitar while standing beside him.

Constable Vikram Jeet sang the song so skillfully that it might just bring tears to your eyes. You might even think that why isn't this talented man on Indian Idol yet. The 1-minute 37-second video isn't long enough as you can't just stop listening to his heart-touching singing and the beautiful lyrics that will have you engrossed in it.

Watch the viral video below:

With this #Lovely weather,#DelhiRains #Enjoy this lovely song Afreen afreen… By @ITBP_official Constable Vikram Jeet Singh along with him Constable A Neli strums the Guitar.@nwftr_itbp pic.twitter.com/M0iv8wVVcj — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) June 30, 2022

Beautiful, wasn’t it?