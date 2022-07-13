Viral Video Today: A constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently went viral for singing a cover of the hit song Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with another ITBP constable who was playing the guitar. His soulful voice won the hearts of many netizens and now it is making them cry.Also Read - Boy Who Went Viral For Singing Gulabi Aankhen Now Sings Like a Pro. Watch His Cover of Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

The song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ or ‘To Chalun’ from the 1997 film Border features Suniel Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee. It was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod. ITBP Constable Vikramjeet Singh could be seen surrounded by fellow officials, who gave thumbs up to the camera as he started singing. The ITBP official sings beautifully in his melodious voice that will bring tears to your eyes. Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Beautifully Sings Lata Mangeshkar's Song Aadmi Musafir Hai. Watch

The video was originally shared by ITBP on Koo with the following caption: “Singing on the request of #Himveer brothers during a gathering. Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997).” Netizens reshared the video on other platforms like Twitter after which it went viral.

Watch the viral video below:

ए जाते हुए लम्हों… Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997).#ITBP @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/UcEsqLbym2 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) July 13, 2022

Wasn’t that just amazing?