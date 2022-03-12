The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently shared a video on Saturday (March 12) where it showed two of its service dogs as new mothers. The ITBP said in a statement that its warrior dogs Julie and Oksana brought 13 puppies into this world a National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) Project near Panchkula, Haryana.Also Read - Watch: Dog Keeps Going To Terrace To Stare At 'Cute Neighbour'. Internet Says 'Love At First Sight'

The ITBP service dogs Julie and Oksana belong to globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones, the statement said.

The video showed the german shepherds feeding their newborn babies while lying down calmly in a special area meant for them and their babies. The adorable video has received over 17,000 views within a few hours.

Watch the viral video below: