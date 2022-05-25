Shimla: The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – called ‘Himveers’ were seen playing a kids’ game in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh. The ITBP jawans were covered in heavily padded hooded jackets and boots as they played in freezing temperatures after fresh snowfall in the area.Also Read - ITBP Personnel Perform Yoga at 15,000 Feet in Snow-Capped Himalayas | Watch

A video shared by the ITBP showed the Himveers playing 'drop the handkerchief' and two soldiers running around the circle as others sat in the snow. The clip has received over 4,500 views and 370 likes.

"Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel play 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area," ITBP said while sharing the video on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below:

Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends… Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fy0jGi8Dij — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2022

Not long ago, ITBP jawans were seen playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet along the India-China border at -20 degrees Celsius weather.

The ITBP personnel in Himachal have to patrol the borders at an altitude of 14,000 feet at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius. They also have do their physical training and other activities in the snow.