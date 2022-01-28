Viral Video: Just like every year, images of train tracks on fire in US’ Chicago have gone viral on social media. On Monday, Metra, a commuter rail system, posted a video showing flames coming from train tracks in Chicago on Monday. But why? Well, it isn’t some stunt. It’s perfectly safe and rather a necessary action to combat the severe cold and winter weather that hits Chicago’s metropolitan area this time of year. Extreme cold weather can cause steel to contract, causing breaks on train tracks. More so, ice accumulates and freezes even more quickly on metal tracks because of the way metal holds cold temperatures.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Climbs Into Man's Arms & Gives Him a Warm Hug, Melts Hearts on Internet | Watch

In such extreme weather, transport operator Metra uses fire to keep switches working and help with track repairs. Crews use controlled burns and set train tracks on fire in order to keep them operational in the Windy City. Heating the tracks with fire expands the metal until the two rails can be put back together again.

Many people on social media shared pictures and videos of the phenomenon:

According to Fox Weather, the switch heaters are located alongside the train tracks to keep them heated all winter long.

”There are actually gas burners right next to the switches. It’s like a kitchen stovetop, the gas stovetop. We have about 500 switches in our system, and you really want to keep them warm and keep moisture out of them because you don’t want them freezing up,” Michael Gillis, Director of Communications for Metra.