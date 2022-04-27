Viral Video: With India reeling under severe heatwave, many parts of the country are being hit the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees C. With the maximum temperature soaring above 40 degrees, Odisha, too, is sweltering under the blazing sun, so much so that one can even cook without a stove. To highlight the same issue, a woman in Odisha’s Sonepur was captured on camera making roti on the car bonnet. A video has gone viral showing the woman making chapati on the hood of a car in thr sizzling 40-degree heat.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Saves Child From Getting Crushed Under Truck; Jofra Archer Reacts. Watch

Twitter user Nilamadhab Panda shared the video and wrote, ”Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet”.

Watch the video here:

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

Licipriya Kangujam, a ‘climate activist’ from Manipur reacted to the video and wrote, ”Congratulations India! Finally we can make roti on car bonnet.” See the tweet here:

Here’s how others reacted:

Solar energy is the future. https://t.co/54xfA9Pr8Z — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) April 25, 2022

Reason for too hot weather, is that people don't value Trees nowadays. I see no tree in your video either. & Srsly it's too hot outside 🔥🥵. Kids getting ill, don't let kids play outside. We can't make ac roads, but can plant trees. So Save Trees and Plant more Trees!🌴🌳🌲 https://t.co/URdNPMAWGs — DISHA (@Disham_90) April 25, 2022

Odisha Heatwave

After witnessing severe heatwave conditions in the state, schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed. Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday said there will be no respite from the prevailing extreme weather conditions for people in Odisha for the next five days.

The temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius at many places in interior Odisha during the next three days due to northwesterly-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the weather office said.