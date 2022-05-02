Viral Video: With India reeling under severe heatwave, many parts of the country are being hit the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees C. Amid the intense heatwave, people are coming up with all sorts of precautions to protect themselves. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media, which shows a Bihar school teacher singing a song and giving tips to children to avoid heat in a rather unique and hilarious way.Also Read - Viral Video: School Boys Groove to Kacha Badam On The Street, Internet Says 'Bahut Badhiya' | Watch

The video shows a teacher reciting an educational song with the word ‘loo’ written in Hindi on a blackboard. In true filmy style, the enthusiastic teacher is seen singing an entertaining song on the lines of the song ‘Jab Dil Na Lage Dildar…’ from the Bollywood film ‘Coolie No.-1’. He is also seen wearing a string of two water bottles across his neck, and sings, “Jab dhoop rahe khoob tej, toh bahar na jana. Khud ko rakhna ghar mai sahej, ki bahar na jana”. As he sings the tune, students are also seen clapping and applauding. At one point, he also uses an umbrella to drive home the point.

He further advises his students to stay well-fed and hydrated by consuming water-rich fruits. He says, “Bhookhe kabhi na tum school aao, kakri-kharbooje ka bhog lagao.

The video has gone viral, and people loved the entertaining and funny way that the teacher chose to impart an important message. One user wrote, ”Bahut behtareen sir.. Apne bachchon ko bahut saral Aanandayik tarike se bahut achcha sabak padhaya…!!!” Another commented, ”It’s osm the way he teach, even I leant the lesson he want to teach.”

Dil se padha rahe hain positive effort

Kabhi Baidhnaath sir mile to meri taraf se unhe salam kahna — Naveed shaikh (@Naveedsa) May 1, 2022

लू से बचने के लिए बच्चों को क्या करना चाहिए, क्या नहीं। अध्यापक का सराहनीय तरीका ।

ये वीडियो अपने बच्चों को दिखाना और समझाना चाहिए।

तापमान बढ़ता जा रहा है, बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। — Mukesh Pandey (@MukeshPandeySG) May 1, 2022

Since March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.