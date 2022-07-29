New Delhi: A video of a cop brutally thrashing an elderly man at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police constable can be seen kicking the elderly man at the railway station. The cop was also seen dragging the man by his feet and hanging him upside down near the railway track.Also Read - Viral Video: Barber Slaps Customer For THIS Hilarious Reason, Man Next to Him Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

@drmjabalpur https://t.co/GOofOow3QW

Please Enquire if the Video belongs to Jabalpur Railway Station..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — ankit jaiswal (@hamsaankit) July 29, 2022

While the constable was kicking and dragging the old man, several people present at the platform of Jabalpur Railway station were mute spectators. The incident came to the fore as a passenger made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media which went viral.

“A policeman thrashed an elderly man with kicks, punches and belts at Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday. During the beating, a passenger sitting in the train made a video of it. The GRP says that after the video surfaced,” Bharat Ghandat, a Twitter used, posted.

However, it was yet to be ascertained as to why the constable thrashed the senior citizen. Jabalpur police said they are investigating the matter.

Sources said the elderly man had misbehaved with the police officer and passengers at the station in an inebriated state, according to an India Today report. The police constable from Rewa district has now been suspended for his action.