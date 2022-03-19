Jaguars are known for being opportunistic hunters and can prey upon almost anything they come across. Capybaras, deer, tortoises, iguanas, armadillos, fish, birds and monkeys are just some of the prey that jaguars eat. Jaguars have a more powerful bite than any other big cats. Their teeth are strong enough to bite through the thick skin of crocodiles and hard shells of turtles. A video is going viral on social media that shows a jaguar hunting a crocodile.Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

The video uploaded on YouTube is exclusive footage of National Geographic from some years back that has resurfaced on social media. The clip has over 61 million views. Luke Dollar, a conservation scientist who helps manage National Geographic's Big Cats Initiative, can be heard explaining the hunt and explosive moment of predation in the background of the video.

When a jaguar pounces, sometimes one bite is all it takes to get a meal. The video shows a jaguar taking down a caiman in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands. The male jaguar could be seen crossing the river, looking for prey. After getting out of the water, the jaguar is seen stalking along the river bank. The jaguar carefully stalks on the bank without making any noise to make the two crocodiles across the river aware of his presence.

You can barely see the jaguar swimming in the water as he’s doing it so stealthily. When a caiman has his back towards the jaguar, he takes the opportunity and pounces on him. He then digs his teeth deep into the reptile’s head until its dead and then takes his meal away to have.

Watch the viral video below: