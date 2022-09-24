Viral Video Today: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. Videos of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch, which often go viral on social media. One such rather rare and terrifying video has surfaced on Instagram showing the moment when a ferocious jaguar made a crocodile its prey. The biggest feline in the Americas is the jaguar. Many people confuse the jaguar with a leopard, but they are different. The word ‘jaguar’ comes from the indigenous word ‘yaguar’, which means ‘he who kills with one leap’. Interestingly, that’s exactly how see a jaguar hunting a crocodile in this video in just one quick leap.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Leopard Mother Reuniting With Cub, Carrying It Back In Her Mouth. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'wildlifeanimall' with the following caption: "Jaguar Power!!" It has received 25.5k views and 1,100 likes. At the start of the video, a jaguar is seen hiding on a tree, stalking it's prey from a distance. Suddenly, the leopard jumps from the tree and pounces on the crocodile floating on the water, in just one leap.

The jaguar attacks the crocodile and the two can be seen fighting fiercely in the water. For a second, they disappear in the water but the jaguar emerges grabbing the crocodile by its neck. The jaguar can then be seen carrying the dead crocodile to a secluded spot to eat it. The video has both terrified netizens and left them in awe.

Nature can be amazing, but also brutal!