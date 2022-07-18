Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and heartwarming videos guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Now, a heartwarming video of two delivery executives from rival companies helping each other in the brutal Delhi heat has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle, is seen holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart on a cycle and pulling him along.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Police Uses Iconic Poo Dialogue From K3G To Teach Netizens Road Safety. Watch

Instagram user Sannah Arora shared the video and wrote: “True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!” A text insert on the video reads, “True friendship seen on these hot Delhi days.” She also tagged food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sannah Arora (@sannaharora)

The video has gone viral with nearly one million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram. Many social media users loved the video and praised the Swiggy delivery boy for his beautiful gesture. “Best thing i saw today,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Divided by companies united by profession.” A third wrote, “Daily life struggle of common man.”

See more reactions:

Previously too, a photo had gone which showed how Zomato delivery partner was giving a ride to a Swiggy counterpart on a scooter.