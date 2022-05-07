Ranveer Singh’s movie Gully Boy was a major hit, especially with the younger audience. The movie and its Hip-Hop inspired rap songs inspired many rappers. One hit song that stood out from the movie was ‘Apna Time Aayega’ which is an inspirational rap that just left people amazed by the song and also Ranveer Singh’s rapping skills. The Zoya Akhtar-directed film was inspired by the real lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gives Hilarious Death Stare To Photographer While Posing For Photos. Watch

Who knew India even had inspiring rappers in the police force as well and not just in the streets of Mumbai? A video of a police officer from the Jammu police department is going viral where he can be seen showing off his rap skills. The officer can be seen dressed in a police uniform and sitting in a police van’s passenger seat while someone is recording from the driver’s seat. Hip hops can be heard playing on the music system in the car. Also Read - Viral Video: TV Anchor Tells Telugu Actor To Get Out Her Studio, Twitter Supports Vishwak Sen

The policeman starts off with an inspiring rap about his struggle and moves his hands like a rapper. He soon leaves the netizens stunned as he continues with his original rap song. The video was uploaded by an Instagram handle called ‘vvekverma’ with the following caption, “Whoever this guy is, He definitely deserves to be in the mainstream (fire emoji)”. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Runs Into Forest As Man Comes After Him With A Stick. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Verma (@vvekverma)

According to the comments, the officer in the video is Jeevan Kumar who works for Jammu and Kashmir Police Department. The reel has received over 7,600 views and a lot of comments by netizens praising his rapping skills. Many Instagram users said the man’s rap was ‘boht hard’ and ‘aag laga di’. “Excellent. He seems to be inspired by Raftaar,” a user commented. “Wow just wow,” a user wrote. “Bhai maja aagaya. Police wale Bhai ne toh dil ki dhadkan hi rukwa di thi,” another user commented.