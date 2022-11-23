Japanese Fans Clean Stadium After FIFA World Cup Match, Anand Mahindra Is Impressed. Watch

The video going viral shows Japanese fans cleaning up the stadium after the end of the opening game.

VIRAL VIDEO OF JAPANESE FANS CLEANING STADIUM AFTER FIFA WORLD CUP OPENING MATCH

Trending News: The FIFA World Cup 2022 got off to a vibrant start on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar as 32 nations battle for the much-coveted trophy. The opening match was played between the host nation Qatar and Ecuador. A clip from the first match of the World Cup is being shared widely on social media platforms that impressed not just netizens but even billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra.

The video going viral shows Japanese fans cleaning up the stadium after the end of the opening game. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared the video on Twitter with the following caption, “They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience. #WorldcupQatar2022.”

The clip was originally posted on Instagram by Omar Farooq, a Bahraini content creator. It shows Japanese spectators cleaning the stadium post-match by carrying large garbage bags to stuff all the trash they could find in the stands and picking up all the litter like food packets, plastics, and bottles.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF JAPANESE FANS CLEANING STADIUM AFTER FIFA WORLD CUP OPENING MATCH:

👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience. #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zsijHH2qsX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022

“We never leave, Japanese never leave rubbish behind. We respect the place,” a Japanese woman is heard saying in the video. Another man in the video said that they don’t do it for the cameras. While the original video has over 9 million views, the clip shared by the 67-year-old business tycoon has over 438k views.