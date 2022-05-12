Viral Video: It’s always a nice feeling to see people of other countries appreciating Indian food and culture. The internet is flooded with several viral videos where foreigners try Indian food for the first time while getting their reactions recorded. A majority of them love how different flavours and aromatic spices of the Indian food dance on their tongues like something they have never experienced before. Now, a new video is going viral on social media where an elderly Japanese woman is seen girl trying Indian food for the first time. In the video, the woman tries palak panner and vegetable curry for the first time and loves it. (Of course, Indian food is the best!).Also Read - Viral Video: Alert RPF Jawan Saves Woman's Life As She Slips & Falls From Moving Train in Bhubaneswar | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Nisha Zaveri who runs a catering service in Japan’s Kobe. She made this vegetarian platter for her customers and offered one plate to the woman. In the video, the Japanese woman tears off a piece of roti and tries it with palak paneer. She says, “Hmmm, yummy! What is this made out of?” “This is palak paneer. It is made from spinach and cottage cheese,” Nisha answered. “Hmm yum! Seems healthy,” the grandmother adds.

The video is captioned as, “The reaction of a Japanese grandma trying Palak Paneer and Mixed Vegetable Curry for the first time!”.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and has been liked by more than 1600 people so far. Netizens have showered love on the woman and filled the comments section with heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”Everyone should at least try real indian food from India….. Not the one they serve outside.” Another commented, ”She will never eat japanese again don’t make her do that.”

