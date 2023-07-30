Home

Viral Video: Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh To Transform Into ‘Human Dog’, Goes Out for First Walk

Viral Video: With the help of the Japanese company Zeppet, Toco's elaborate Rs 12 lakh costume was created, carefully designed to look like a real collie dog walking on four legs.

Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 lakh to Transform into Real-Life Collie (Image credit: YouTube screengrab)

Viral video: Meet Toco, a man from Japan, who had a lifelong dream of “becoming an animal.” He spent over Rs 12 lakh to transform into a hyperrealistic border collie. Toco shares updates with his YouTube subscribers on the channel called ‘I want to be an animal.’ He shows off his new identity by playing in his backyard on all fours and doing tricks for treats.

The First Public Walk

Recently, he took his first public walk in a surreal video, where he was seen sniffing at other dogs and rolling around in a park. People passing by and curious dogs seemed intrigued by his appearance, not knowing that he wasn’t a real dog. Despite feeling nervous and scared during his first outdoor walk, Toco’s determination to fulfil his dreams shines through.

“I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!” subtitles at the beginning of the video read.

His YouTube video titled ‘Dogs and people’s reactions to seeing a realistic dog costume!’ has gone viral with over 1.3 million views. People at the park were astonished to see the huge dog and came to take a selfie or a photo with it but got more surprised to know that it is actually a man who wore the dog costume.

The Man Keeps His Human Identity Hidden

Toco keeps his human identity hidden to avoid judgment from people he knows, as he worries that his desire to be a dog might be seen as strange. In his YouTube channel introduction, he shared that he had dreamt of being an animal since he was a child and asked viewers for video requests. His grand debut, filmed for a German TV station, was a significant step in embracing his unique identity.

With the help of the Japanese company Zeppet, Toco’s elaborate Rs 12 lakh costume was created, carefully designed to look like a real collie dog walking on four legs.

Last year, Toco interacted with the Daily Mail and talked about why he chose to become a human dog.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with,” said the man.

“They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face,” added the man.

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,’ he said in a separate interview with the Mirror.

“My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he confessed.

