Viral Video Today: Japan is famous for introducing the world to its amazing and sometimes bizarre technological advancements. You might have seen realistic Japanese sex dolls or robots, but have you ever seen an animal costume so realistic that you can't even tell if it's fake or not?

There are many people in the world who have the dream of becoming their favourite celebrity. There are people who have completely transformed themselves into the lookalikes of celebs with plastic surgery. Some people want to be their favourite animals or movie characters or even things and dress up like them on Halloween. This man wants to his favourite dog breed, every day.

Twitter user @toco_eevee posted pictures of himself after he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. The realistic costume is estimated to have costed more than Rs 12 lakh (2 million Yen) and took 40 days to make.

Toko has his own YouTube channel where he acts like a dog and never reveals how he puts the costume on. You will have a hard time finding the man’s real picture as he never reveals himself on the channel or on social media. Netizens were weirded out on watching the videos, saying that its ‘enough internet for today’.

Watch the viral video below:

A professional agency called Zeppet made the transformation possible for the Japanese man. According to local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, Zeppet provides a large number of sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also produces costumes that have been seen on TV and costumes of famous mascot characters in Japan.

Speaking to the news outlet, Toko answered why he chose to be a collie, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”