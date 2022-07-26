Viral Video: Saree is the most beautiful and graceful attire an Indian woman can wear. Not just India, the humble saree is also fast gaining popularity globally. One video has surfaced on social media showing a Japanese Instagram influencer donning beautiful sarees. Not only that, she also recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in her now-viral Instagram post. The video shows Mayo Japan, lip-syncing “jab main taiyyar ho kar aaungi na, tab dekhna kaise hosh udte hai tumhare” followed by her three looks in three beautiful sarees.Also Read - A Touch of Tradition: President Draupadi Murmu Wore A Special Santhali Saree For Oath-Taking Ceremony | Know About It

On her Instagram account, she describes herself as a video creator and has 115K influencers. Her bio states that she has a degree in the Hindi language. She also creates dance videos of iconic Bollywood songs and dialogues. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Saree makes a woman look beautiful!!! Don’t you agree?”.

Watch the video here:

User heaped praises on her and showered love on her. One user wrote, “You was looking gorgeous in ivory colour saree,” while another commented, “mayo ji…you looks beautiful in indian dress…and feels cute in indian accent voice.” A third said, “you are looking so gorgeous in saree.. just killing me.”

Did you like the look?