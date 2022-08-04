Viral Video: It’s only the kindness of random people that brings some meaning and sanity in this cruel world. One such video of kindness has gone viral where a Japanese vlogger was seen sharing his breakfast with a homeless man in Mumbai. Notably, the Japanese vlogger Koki Shishido, who was on a food trail in Mumbai, decided to have Maharashtra’s popular snack –Vada Pao. When he was buying one for himself, he noticed an elderly man sitting across the street. Shishido then brought an extra one to give it to the man. He then relishes the vada pav and instantly loves it.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa, Kindness Wins Hearts | Watch

In the video, he is also seen speaking fluent Hindi while asking for the street food. He says, “This is very tasty. It is my favourite breakfast in Maharashtra.” “A nice morning starts with a happy share,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shishi Daily | しっしー | Travel Vlogger (@koki_shishido)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the kind and thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, “Virtual hugs..Thankyou for showing ur faith in humanity ❤️❤️❤️ super proud of youuuu.” Another commented, “i dont usually comment anything positive but It feels so good seeing guys like you doing so much for others just for the sake of humanity..keep it up and keep sharing such content.” A third said, “So nice gesture Bro…. Hats off to u… Keep up with the humanity.” “Finally, a non-Indian eating vada pav correctly. Sorry, but Indian food takes a bit of practice to eat. Usually, foreigners mess up a bit. But I love that you love vada pav,” another said.