Viral Video: A day after a viral video of Jawed Habib spitting on woman’s invited criticism from all quarters, the celerity hair stylist has issued an apology statement through a video message. In the video, he said such things are often done with a ‘humourous’ intent during workshops, but said that he was sincerely sorry if someone had felt hurt.Also Read - Fact Check: Man Dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in This Viral Video Is Not Pakistani MP | Watch

“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing… these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry,” he can be seen saying in the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Foreign Boys Groove to Nora Fatehi's Dance Meri Rani, Win Hearts | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Delhi Sweet Shop Sells Gold Plated Mithai at Rs. 16,000/kg, Would You Try It? | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawed Habib (@jh_hairexpert)

The incident occurred during a workshop organised by Habib in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, Habib is seen spitting on a woman’s head in front of everyone, and is heard saying, “if there is a scarcity of water, use saliva.” He then walks towards the crowd, saying, “Abbe is thook me jaan hai (Hey, this spit has life).” Meanwhile, people present there are heard clapping and laughing.

Reacting to the video, the National Commission for Women said on Thursday it has taken cognisance of the incident and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh DGP to immediately investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “This incident also attracts violation of guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, whereby spitting in public is a punishable offence in the wake of the Covid pandemic.”

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the woman in the video identified as Pooja Gupta said that Habib called her on the stage for a haircut and misbehaved with him. In a video, she said, ”I attended a seminar of Jaweb Habib sir yesterday. He invited me on stage for a haircut. He misbehaved. He showed that if you don’t have water, you can use spit. I did not get the haircut. I’ll get a haircut from a roadside hairdresser but not Jawed Habib”.