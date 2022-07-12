Viral Video: The onset of monsoons has led to heavy rains across the country. Intense rainfall spells have been lashing South India, especially Kerala. Amid the rains, a video has surfaced showing locals in Kannur district pulling out a jeep that was stuck on an inundated road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing men trying all their might to lift the jeep out of floodwater.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Narrowly Escapes Horrific Landslide, Internet Calls It 'Straight Out of An Action Movie' | Watch

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Locals try pulling out a jeep stuck on an inundated road in the wake of heavy rains in Kannur, Kerala pic.twitter.com/11YgYf14qF — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Kerala is likely to witness more rain for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said. Strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast, reads the IMD alert. A yellow alert was declared in six districts including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. According to the state disaster management authority, between July 3 to 7, six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kerala and several homes were damaged.