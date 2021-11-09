Viral Video: Social media is currently obsessing over a video showing Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio chatting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez at an event. What particularly has caught the eye of the internet is the way Lauren Sánchez is apparently seen swooning over the ‘Titanic’ star as he spoke.Also Read - Badminton Star PV Sindhu Grooves to Viral Song 'Love Nwantiti', Delights The Internet | Watch

According to USA Today, the video was filmed during the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. In the now-viral video, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, who seems star-struck, flashes a big smile while chatting closely with DiCaprio. Meanwhile, Bezos is seen standing silently by her side, unware of what’s happening.

The video was shared by Barstool Sports with the caption, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl” and has fetched over 17 million views so far.

Watch the video:

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

After the video went viral, Bezos couldn’t help but join in on the fun and had an epic reaction to it. Responding to the clip, he tagged Leonardo DiCaprio and wrote “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” Alongside his tweet, Bezos shared a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”

Check out his tweet:

Needless to say, the internet has a lot to say about it! Many joked how even the world’s richest man’s girlfriend cannot resist Leonardo DiCaprio. A user joked, ”All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo.”

Another user empathised with Lauren and said, “If I had a girlfriend and she looked at Leo like that, I would also look at him like that, we cannot deny it, Leonardo DiCaprio is the most beautiful person in the world.”

See other reactions:

All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo. 🤣🤣🤣 — young jun kwon (@kwontumphysic) November 8, 2021

Imagine stealing the richest man in the world woman right in front of him 💀💀 https://t.co/8KGp8yEUYN — عبز (@Abz4ktt) November 8, 2021

Last time I checked he’s worth 203 billion dollars. Lol think he’ll be alright. — Chuck Diamond (@ChuckieD2134) November 7, 2021

I mean, it is Leo DiCaprio. I don’t blame her lol 😍 https://t.co/stSbdSzltn — 8ri (@8ri8enton) November 8, 2021

“Your amazon prime membership has been cancelled “ — Hayden Frederiksen (@Haydenfred5) November 8, 2021

Notably, Jeff Bezos and Lauren and Sánchez, a TV host and helicopter pilot, have been dating since January 2019.