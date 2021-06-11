Viral Video: Trust an Indian wedding to provide you a hearty dose of humour, drama and suspense. With wedding season in full swing across the country, many marriages are taking place under the shadow of Covid, and many dramatic stories are coming to the fore. One such video from a wedding has gone viral on social media, wherein the bride’s sister is seen kissing the groom on the wedding stage. Also Read - UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After She Saw Her Groom Chewing 'Gutka' During the Ceremony

Well, as we all know, the jija-saali relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. And of course, fun and mischief are a must at the wedding! However, during this particular wedding, the bride’s sister got a little too mischievous when she suddenly started kissing the groom.

The video shows the bride and groom on the stage, as guests and relatives take pictures with them. All of a sudden, the bride’s sister kisses the groom, leaving everyone stunned. An Instagram user official_niranjanm87 shared the funny video on Thursday, which has been viewed by many people.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

Well, the video is making people laugh, with many wondering why did she kiss him? Was it some kind of prank? What do you think?

A few days back, another funny video of a groom had gone viral. The video showed a groom suddenly breaking into dance in middle of the wedding. At first, the groom along with the bride can be seen sitting at the wedding mandap as rituals are in progress. The groom suddenly makes dance gestures and then stands up and starts dancing funnily to the surprise of both the families.