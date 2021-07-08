Viral Video: We all know, the jija-saali relationship in the Indian context is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. One such video depicting the adorable bond between a woman and her brother-in-law (jija) is going viral and making people smile.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Mother Gets on Wedding Stage & Beats Her Son With Slippers During Jaimala | Watch

In the video, the woman dressed in a mauve saree grooves to the popular Bollywood song ‘Kyun aage peeche dolte ho’, along with her brother-in-law, who seems a little shy and hesitant at dancing. As she aces the dance moves and expressions perfectly, the man supports her by coming up with a few dance steps and gestures.

An Instagram account called Bold Meera Swag shared the video and wrote, ”Mere pyare jiju.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

The video has gone viral and people are loving this cute chemistry between the duo. The comment section is full of heart and laughter emojis, with one user commenting, ”Aapke jiju,,, mast hai meeru ji”, while another said, ”So beautiful.”

The woman seen in the video seems quite an expert at dance and has posted a lot of dance videos in the past as well.

