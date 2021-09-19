Viral Video: From “Joota Chupai” to “Dwar Rokai”, a wedding is a frenzy of innumerable rituals, ceremonies that inflict fun, joy, and excitement. To kick things up a notch, these days, friends and siblings of grooms and brides also come up with some fun-filled games and events that make the wedding day even more memorable for the couple. In one such wedding, some mischievous sisters of the bride held the entrance of the wedding venue and interrogated the groom by singing the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye from the 1971 album Kal Aaj Aur Kal. And, now a video of the playful event has gone viral on social media platforms.Also Read - Naughty Monkey Takes a Ride on Deer’s Back, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Laughing | WATCH

The video of the saalis having some fun with their soon-to-be jija went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a wedding event page named "The Shaadiswag". The video was shared with the caption, "Cutest video on the internet today".

In the viral video clip, we can see the groom along with his baraat standing at the entrance of the wedding venue, when the bride’s sisters stopped the groom and started singing, “Aap yahan aaye kisliye?“. To this, the groom and those standing with him sang, “aapne bulaya isliye.” Then, the sisters-in-law continued singing the song’s lyrics further “Aaye hain to kaam bhi bataayiye“, to which the brother-in-law responded, “I have come to take your sister.” The viral video has racked up 179,531 views, and thousands of likes and loves from Instagram users.