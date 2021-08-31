Viral Video: Trust an Indian wedding to provide you a hearty dose of fun, humour and drama. With wedding videos being the craze on social media these days, a fun clip of a jija-saali has gone viral, amusing people. Well, as we all know, the jija-saali relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. And of course, fun, mischief and jokes are a must at the wedding, especially during the Joota Chupai ritual. It’s now become a tradition of sorts for the sister of the bride to hide the shoes of the groom. Left with no other option, he has to pay his sister-in-law a hefty amount of money in return.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Slaps Groom for Chewing Tobacco During Wedding Ceremony | WATCH

The same fun ritual was featured in a video, wherein the saali steals the shoe of the groom and demands money from him in return. When we think of the ‘joota chori rasam, we are immediately reminded of Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s popular song ‘Joote lo paise do’ and their friendly jest. The same was recreated by this particular jija-saali duo when the bride’s sister starts lip-syncing the song as the groom stands with a bundle of notes. The groom also starts enacting the song, while guests enjoy this banter.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the video, an Instagram account called Shiego wrote, ”Jija-saali relationship is always fun and it is perfectly interpreted in this video😍❤️Share jija-saali ki jodi”. The video has received a lot of love from netizens and people love the jija-saali bond.

