Viral Video: Trust an Indian wedding to provide you a hearty dose of fun, humour and drama. With wedding videos being the craze on social media these days, a fun clip of a jija-saali has gone viral, amusing people. As we all know, the jija-saali relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. And of course, mischief and jokes are a must at the wedding, especially during the Joota Chupai (shoe-stealing) ritual wherein saalis demand money from their jiju for returning his shoes.Also Read - Viral Video: California Cops Reach Punjabi Wedding After Noise Complaint, What They Did Next Was Totally Unexpected | Watch

In this video that has gone viral, it can be seen that the sisters-in-law have come up with a wonderful way to demand money for returning his shoes. The girls have prepared a spin wheel, which has a specific amount of money written on every mark. They ask their brother-in-law to spin the wheel. As soon as he turned the wheel, all eyes were fixed on how much money the groom would have to pay for the shoe. And the wheel finally stopped at Rs 90,000!

The video was shared by an Instagram page called Wed About and wrote, ”Spin the wheel and Win the deal. Saalis making Jiju pay for taking their sister away.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WedAbout.com (@wedabout)

The video has gone viral and netizens loved this concept. ”Great idea,” wrote one user while others filled the comments section with heart and love emojis. Many tagged their friends, saying that they will try the same at their wedding.