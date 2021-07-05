Reasi: A policeman named Mohan Singh from district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is winning hearts online after he went above and beyond his duty, by helping an elderly man in distress. In a video going viral, a policeman named Mohan Singh carried an elderly man named Abdul Gani on his shoulders after he was unable to go uphill to the vaccination centre. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Inserts Snake Into His Nose, Leaves Netizens Shocked | WATCH

The video was posted on Twitter by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, which shows the police official carrying the man on his back while climbing a hilly region. In the tweet, Dr Jitendra Singh wrote, ”Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Watch the video here:

VIDEO:Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/QAF36M560u — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 2, 2021

The video has gone viral, gaining tons of praise from netizens who are lauding him for his sense of duty and dedication.“Great. This gentleman should be honoured, so that his moral gets boosted,” wrote a Twitter user, while another wrote, ” Big Salute.” Here are other reactions:

Kudos to brave SPO. Humane attitude, much needed. although we r rich in this as well.

Zarra namm ho yeh mattee tou bohat zarkhaiz hay SAQI — Gazi Ahmad Pandit (@PanditGazi) July 2, 2021

I salute the gentleman, committed to the mission. — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) July 2, 2021

It also shows govt need to send dr and vaccine to villages which is not connected by road so that old people don't have to risk thier life for vaccine — Sohail Shaikh (@shaikhsohail123) July 5, 2021

“To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” – Andre Malraux

They are always a Proud Of Country.. — Sonal Patil (@whitorangegreen) July 4, 2021

In a similar incident in May, a Delhi Police constable Kuldeep Singh came to the rescue of a 82-year-old woman and helped her with her COVID-19 vaccination.

82- year-old, Shaila D’Souza, a spinster and retired English teacher, presently residing with a lady attendant, expressed her desire of getting herself vaccinated to the constable. After receiving the request, Singh, posted in Kashmere Gate Police Station, helped her in registration and even carried her in his arms to the vaccination centre, picture of went viral.