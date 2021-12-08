Viral video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such person is a security guard in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) whose dance skills have left the internet impressed. In the video, the unnamed man is seen wearing his uniform and grooving to the hit Bollywood song ‘Julie Julie’. With perfect moves and synchronization, he nails the beats of the peppy song. Notably, the song is from the 1987 Bollywood action filmJeete Hain Shaan Se starring Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Govinda.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan Driver & His Assistant Stop Train to Buy Dahi, Suspended | Watch

Along with the security guard, many other people who are also present in the room, seem to be enjoying his dance, while one of them takes a video. From the video, it seems that the clip was shot the university’s dance rehearsal hall. A student later joins him amid cheers and clapping of other people present in the hall.

A Twitter page called JNU Round Table shared the video with the caption that says, ”The Art of an artist never dies!!!!…. Dance of JNU security guard ji”, along with two fire emojis.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and social media users are in absolute awe of his talent. Many also appreciated JNU’s diverse and free culture which allows people to express themselves in the way they want.

One user wrote, ”University means a free space where everyone can express themselves without any fear. Excellent.”. Another wrote, ”It happens only in JNU”, while others filled the comments section with words like amazing and suberb.

Here are other reactions:

Steps onwards 0:32 just amazing ये जेएनयू है साहब यहां के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड वाले भैया भी पढ़ाई करके आईएएस निकाल देते हैं, नोबल पुरस्कार विजेता भी यही से निकलते हैं।। लाल सलाम https://t.co/4BFhfy0ibt — आवारा मसीहा😃 (@singh1995_) December 8, 2021

Universities are home for students … And all the working staff is like a family. Enjoy well together 👏🏻🕺#JNU https://t.co/UFnbm5BX6z — Adv Rao Vikash (@invictus_rao) December 7, 2021

Wow…! Social Media पर आग लगा देगा ये Dance..! 🔥 ❤️✊🏽💐 https://t.co/aP2d5kq0Q5 — Arjun Mehar ☭ | अर्जुन महर ☭ (@Arjun_Mehar) December 7, 2021

Happiness: the feeling of being alive https://t.co/5YeYaUMzkC — Shelley singh (@Shelley87610124) December 7, 2021

