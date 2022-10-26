Viral Video: Oops, he did it again! US President Joe Biden, who has a penchant for making gaffes, has come under fire again after he mispronounced the name of Rishi Sunak, who became the first British prime minister of color on Tuesday. During the Diwali celebrations on Monday at the White House, Biden congratulated the Tory leader for being the new Prime Minister of Britain, calling the feat “pretty astounding”. However, he stumbled over his British counterpart’s name, calling him “Rashid Sanook”.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Amid cheers, the US President said, “And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rashid Sanook (Rishi Sunak) is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure. And the Conservative Party, expected to become the Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.” Not once, he misprounounced the name twice! Also Read - Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

JOE BIDEN MISPRONOUNCES RISHI SUNAK’S NAME: WATCH VIDEO

The Biden halfwit congratulates Rashid Sanook on becoming Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/EGqXrwSFix — Will (@WMcHBg) October 25, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

As usual, Twitter use were quick to point out the embarrassing gaffe, while making fun of the President.

Rashid Sanook! 😆😂😆😂😆 Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden? 😆 — Jillod4 (@jillod4) October 25, 2022

To be fair you can’t really hear what he says over the gathering laughing at us — Downing St Wedgie (@DowningStWedgie) October 25, 2022

That’s not difficult. It’s an extremely low bar… — Noel JWP Cook (@TheScri76057990) October 25, 2022

Senility and racism at the same time. Clown world. — Worldwide Wayperson (@WorldWideWayman) October 25, 2022

Sunak, replaced Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday morning after meeting King Charles III in Buckingham Palace. Prime Minister Modi congratulated him and tweeted: “As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”