Russia-Ukraine War: In a slip of tongue moment while calling for supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to the Ukrainians as ‘Iranian people’. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said in his State of the Union speech that was an emotional appeal for putting up a united front against the Russian aggression. “He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom. And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”Also Read - PM Modi Tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ List Third Year In A Row; Leaves Behind US President Joe Biden, 11 others

Watch the video here:

Joe Biden confuses Ukraine and Iran. Biden: “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.” #SOTU pic.twitter.com/GeGJTcBtlO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2022

Internet users were quick enough to catch Biden’s gaffe. The awkward moment immediately began trending on Twitter with the word “Iranian”. Many trolled him and also questioned his mental sharpness. A new poll by ABC News/The Washington Post released on the eve of the speech found that 54 per cent of Americans don’t believe he has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president”.

“Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran, and getting invaded with tanks isn’t a big deal because your heart won’t be captured. Truly laughable,” said a user named Daniel Di Martino. Another commented, ”Biden just called the Ukrainians, Iranians. The only mention Iran will get in this speech and it was by mistake.”

Here are other reactions:

It sounds like Biden thinks Kyiv is in Iran. Which actually explains a lot. https://t.co/s0xM3IAXU3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 2, 2022

Lmfao. Look at Harris mumble something after that. This can’t be real life. https://t.co/0xxRL8ClYA — JT🐬 (@JeffT32Phins) March 2, 2022

He is a duffus https://t.co/XcGXmScloC — Texas Son (@9186Retired) March 2, 2022

Not the First Time

This is not the first time that the 79-year-old Biden, has tripped over words. As a child he had problems with his speech and had to work to overcome a stutter and it has been widely reported that he used to spend long hours reciting works of Yeats and Emerson to overcome his speech condition.

Last year social media had pounced on his gaffe when he mistakenly called his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris”.

(With Agency inputs)