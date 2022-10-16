New Delhi: US President Joe Biden’s dating advice to a young girl has taken the internet by a storm. During his visit to Irvine in California, Biden was seen telling the girl “no serious guys until you are 30″. The video has gone viral on social media and the internet is divided on Biden’s ‘unsolicited’ dating advice to the girl. The moment was reportedly captured at an Irvine Valley Community College event.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Giraffe Saves Her Baby From Lioness, Makes Her Run. Watch

In the viral video, Joe Biden offered dating advice to the girl standing in front of him during a meet and greet session at the event. Biden puts his arm around the girl and goes on to tell her,”Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters. No serious guys until you are 30″.

The girl, who seemed to be caught offguard, look a bit awkward. She responds,”Okay, I will keep that in mind.” She is later seem laughing in the video. The video clip closes with the secret service asking the person behind the lens to turn off the recording.

The video, which has been viewed by 5.2 million users, received mixed reaction on Twitter. While some users claimed the girl looked “uncomfortable”, others said it has been “blown out of proportion”.

Twitter reacts to Biden’s dating advice to young girl

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

This is being blown out of proportion. Any young adult gets embarrassed/awkward when talking about things like dating. He’s from an older generation, I don’t see the problem w/ a hand on a shoulder. — Doombot_Tatertot (@TatertotDoombot) October 15, 2022