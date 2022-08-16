Viral Video: An Iranian man’s striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has sent social media in a tizzy. In pictures and video that have gone viral online, the man was spotted attending a religious ceremony in Tabriz, Iran. According to local media, the man’s name is Amin Sa’les, and he is a model. In the video, the man is seen wearing Depp’s signature hairstyle and goatee, as well as matching shades, while participating in the solemn ceremony. One fan from Iran wrote on Twitter, “Johnny what are you doing here?”Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

Watch the video here:

#جان ناذر يخدم الحسين عليه السلام من يفوز على امبر pic.twitter.com/omv2DPAxzC — Farrah Al-Obaidi ♈️ (@Nusha_8f) August 8, 2022

Users have also discovered an Instagram account that they believe belongs to Sa’les (username @dr.aminsales). It has been flooded with comments about his physical appearance.

See the pics here: