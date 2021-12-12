Did you know it was Johny Lever’s real son Jesse playing the role of his son in the superhit Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and others? Many netizens didn’t know that fact until they saw this video of the father-son recreating their iconic comedy scene. Johny Lever shared the Instagram reel two days and it already has more than 2.3 million views, 242k likes and thousands of comments.Also Read - Music Producer Turns Kajol's 'Gamla Scene' from K3G into New Song; Video Goes Viral

"20 years ago we shot this special scene with @jesse_lever @hrithikroshan @hshivpuri from #kabhikhushikabhigham. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji & the entire team!" Johny Lever said in the caption of the post.

In the now-viral video, Johny and his son Jesse could be seen acting out the scene where Rohan (Hritik Roshan) goes to Haldiram (Johny) and Ruksar to ask about the whereabouts of his elder brother Rahul (SRK) who left the family and went to the UK after marrying Anjali (Kajol) who their father Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) did not approve of. But Rohan is on a mission to bring his Bhaiya and Bhabhi home and to find out where they are, he has to go through a very frustrating yet hilarious encounter with Haldiram and his family.

While the scene plays in the background, Johny and his son could be seen lip-syncing to their dialogues from the film. In the scene, after they all are hilariously hung up on ‘Kaha gayeeeee?!’ without answering Hritik’s question, Haldiram’s son tells everyone to shut up and answers him that SRK and Kajol went to London. The father and son nailed the scene that would definitely make you nostalgic.

Watch the video below:

Netizens absolutely loved the video and flooded the comments with nothing but praise for their comedy king and his all-grown-up son. Here are some of the top comments from the post: