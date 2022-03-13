While we don’t see Johny Lever, the comedy king of Bollywood, as much as before on screen, he keeps his fans entertained by sharing funny videos of himself on Instagram. In his latest video, the 64-year-old comedian tried the Japanese paste wasabi for the first time at a restaurant in Mumbai. His reaction left netizens in splits and has gone crazy viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Johny Lever and His Son Recreate Iconic Comedy Scene From K3G, Internet Loves It. WATCH

In the video, Johny Lever is dining with his family at Crisol restaurant in Mumbai. When his family made him taste wasabi for the first time, they decided to record the moment. He then tries a little bit of wasabi on his plate with his fork. Also Read - Johny Lever Makes His TikTok Debut With Daughter Jamie Lever And it Will Make You go ROFL | Watch

Almost instantly, the strong flavour of wasabi hits him and it seems like he clearly feels the spice. Someone then tells him it’s called wasabi and he nods, still in shock from the taste test.

“Wasabi chakh kar fresh hogaya,” he wrote in the caption of his post. The post has received 447K likes.

Watch the viral video below: