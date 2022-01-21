Viral Video: Live TV reporting is not a easy job as journalists are faced with multiple challenges everyday. One such moment was captured on camera when a West Virginia television news reporter was hit by a car during a live broadcast on Wednesday. However, the reporter left people stunned as she got up and continued finishing her report. The video shows a SUV slamming into woman journalist from behind and knocking her to the ground while she was speaking to anchor Tim Irr. As soon as she got up, she said, “Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay. I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim.”Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks 'Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna', People Come Up With Hilarious Responses | Watch

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr responded. Yorgey said, “I’m okay, we are all good, you know, that is live TV for you.” She then went on to add, “I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that, I am so glad that I am okay.” To this, Irr reacted with just “wow.”

“Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen,” the anchor enquired. “I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” the journalist replied. A video of the incident was shared on social media and has gone viral.

As per a report by Huffington Post, Yorgey was sent to the ER to get checked out after the accident. The report added that it appeared that Yorgey was working alone and was handling everything single-handedly for the live segment.

People on social media and fellow reporters have praised Yorgey for her professionalism. However, some viewed the incident as an example of the unnecessary demands that multimedia journalists face daily.

One user said, “Tori Yorgey, today, is the most positive thing I have seen on television in 2022.” Another wrote, ”Nothing about this is OK. Having her out there one man banding, late at night, with no one to literally watch her back is not OK. Not immediately dumping out of that live shot and calling her to make sure she was OK for real and not “live tv OK” is not OK. I could go on and on…

To me this highlights some of the dehumanizing things reporters have to go through especially in smaller markets, all for a precious deadline. Also the fact he never said the words “Are you okay?” even after finding out she was hit. Yeah that’s an issue. — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) January 20, 2022

This is horrifying, but not surprising. The number of dangerous situations young reporters are put in alone is a regular occurrence in small markets. No reason this live shot had to happen for a water main break, and no reason for her to be alone. — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) January 20, 2022

I think I’m more shocked by people having no idea MMJs do everything themselves than the amount of reporters not being shocked that this happened. — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) January 20, 2022

Nothing about this is ok. MMJ's need to go away. Especially when doing their own live shots. Send them out with photographers, for no other reason than personal safety. I've had countless times when as the photographer I've had to make safety calls. No live shot is worth it — Jon Galed (@JonGaled) January 20, 2022

Solo live shots are so dangerous. We need to do better as an industry. Glad she’s okay. https://t.co/dp4Npybocq — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) January 20, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about this. Tori Yorgey is hit by a car during her live shot, reassures everyone that she is okay, all while fixing her own camera shot 😭 the one-man-band is never appreciated enough. https://t.co/aWj5vMviVN — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) January 20, 2022

.