Viral Video: A man from Brazil has gone viral worldwide after he built a fully-functional helicopter from parts of scrapped cars. In a video shot in Rio Grande do Norte, the man flew his ‘jugaad’ chopper, while local people watch in awe. According to local reports, the chopper was made with discarded car parts and reportedly powered by a Volkswagen Beetle’s engine was seen flying, leaving people stunned. Parts from motorcycles, trucks, cars, and bicycles were used in constructing the chopper.Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy's Desi Jugaad to Dry His Hair Will Leave You Laughing | Watch

In the video, Genesis Gomes, a resident of the city of João Dias, is seen taking the aircraft on the road smoothly that he uses as a runway. After taking the helicopter to some distance, Gomes flies his aircraft while people watch in wonder. According to sources, the flight took place in Paraba at an aviation event when Gomes was invited to display the aircraft.

This video was shared on Twitter bt an account named @MendesOnca.

Watch the video here:

Homem no interior do RN constrói helicóptero com restos de carros e motor de fusca, faz teste e decola. pic.twitter.com/4zpS1jvy9p — Меndes (@MendesOnca) December 9, 2021

Local news outlet Caico reported that Gomes was interested in aviation since childhood and always wanted to ride a helicopter. However, when he couldn’t get an opportunity, he decided to build his own aircraft. Gomes later confirmed, however, that the helicopter in the video is his friend’s. He said he still intends to construct and pilot his personal helicopter one day.

“There was the gyroscope of a friend of mine, from Catolé do Rocha, Paraíba. It was the first time. We flew over the city of João Dias very high. It was really good. All materials purchased in scrap metal,” he said.